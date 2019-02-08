'We do not feel safe' - nursing students in Cape Town

Students protested outside the Western Cape Nursing College in Klipfontein Road, Cape Town, on Friday morning and tried to bar management from entering the premises.

The nursing college is the hub of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s (CPUT) nursing programme.

Most of the protesting students live in college residences. They were demanding increased safety on campus. They said some residences had no running water and claimed there was a lack of library assistants to help students after hours. There is also no longer a shuttle service to take students from the Athlone campus to the Bellville campus.

Student representative council (SRC) member Bubele Vumindaba, a fourth-year nursing student at the college, said they had raised their concerns on many occasions with the management but to no avail.