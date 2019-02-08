Woman raped by 'Uber gang' member is '100%' sure she identified right perpetrator

Elias Mankgane, Daniel Maswikaneng, Treasure Bonga and Themba Mkhwanazi have pleaded not guilty to a number of counts including rape, robbery, kidnapping and assault.

The men are accused of using the Uber app to kidnap, rape and rob multiple women for months in 2016.

Dey had testified on Thursday how Mankgane pretended to be her Uber driver after he had called her saying he was still on the line with her, and even used her name.

Dey testified she was convinced she had found her ride, as he had shown her his phone, and had known her name despite not mentioning it in her phone calls.

During the gruelling cross-examination on Friday by Mankgane's advocate, Michelle Ives, Dey maintained that although she saw Mankgane for a few seconds as she got into his vehicle and when he started driving, she was “100%” certain she had identified the correct person.

“I cannot forget his face ever,” Dey said.

Ives told Dey it would not have been possible to correctly identify Mankgane as she had seen him for a few seconds in a darkened place before she got into his car.

Dey said there was light from a street pole and when she opened the vehicle door, the console light went on and she was clearly able to see Mankgane.

Ives maintained that it seemed unlikely that Dey could positively identify a person she had seen for a few seconds.

“I stand by my testimony, I remember his face,” Dey said.

Ives said Mankgane would testify that the vehicle that Dey had climbed into belonged to him but he did not use it on the day of the attack. Dey said Mankgane was the person who drove the vehicle on the night of the incident.

“(Mankgane) will testify he never raped you,” Ives told Dey.

Dey said he stood by what she testified in court on Thursday and Friday.

The trial continues on Monday.

The accused, who were arrested in September 2016, remain in custody.