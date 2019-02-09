South Africa

Decomposing bodies of KZN mother and son discovered in locked bathroom

09 February 2019 - 13:10 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

The decomposing bodies of an elderly woman and a 34-year-old man were discovered locked inside a bathroom at a house on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

The grim discovery was made at their home in Gamalakhe, a short distance from the holiday town of Margate.

The 34-year-old man is understood to have been associated with the television industry, and previously worked as an interpreter on a popular local soapie.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the "slightly decomposed bodies of a 73-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male were found at their home in Walter Sisulu Road."

Mbele said two counts of murder were opened at the Gamalakhe police station.

It is understood that the dead man’s vehicle as well as a television and two cellphones were missing.

"Further investigations are being conducted to determine the circumstances regarding the incident," said Mbele.

Friends expressed their shock on the man's Facebook profile, with one  saying "... people out there can do some really weird things... we live among animals". 

