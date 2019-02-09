Durban municipal official admits to squandering R36m in toilet tender saga

The report also found that three companies each received a share of R2.5m, while another pocketed R28.3m and the payments were made before the work was done. The companies agreed to supply each toilet at R18,300 but the city investigators established that the price charged for the toilets had nearly doubled.

However, all five companies rejected the allegations contained in the CIIU report.

The report slammed Vilane and senior manager of special programmes in the water and sanitation unit Vusumuzi Mkhwanazi for not opening up the bid process.

As a result of the CIIU report, Uhlanga Trading Enterprise CC and Magubane and CC were blacklisted by the city but this was overturned by the Durban High Court in August last year which ordered that they be reinstated.

The city is also challenging the report's findings.

In his plea agreement, Vilane stated that he was aware that the project had followed the necessary approvals and had also worked on the project from inception and had no reason to doubt the authenticity of the project at the time of signing the invoices for the material purchases.

He said he was committed to executing service delivery and that controls measures were in place to avoid a repetition of this incident.

"I am sincerely remorseful for what had happened and undertake to take extra steps to ensure that the contraventions for which I have been charged for will not be repeated,"” said Vilane.

Vilane and Mkhwanazi were both charged with misconduct for "committing an act of gross dishonesty" by approving payments to the five companies in December 2017 during the disciplinary held in November last year.

Vilane told TimesLIVE on Friday that he couldn’t comment on an ongoing matter.

"I’m not in a position to answer your questions. I’m of the view that this is an internal matter between the employee and the employer which is being addressed following the normal internal procedures."

Mkhwanazi didn’t respond to queries.

EThekwini municipality spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela said: "The city does not respond to information leaked to the media and appeal to be given a space to deal with its internal matters which, once processes have been finalised, it usually communicates to its important stakeholders and the media."

Three of the companies - Mabugane Plant and Construction, Uhlanga Trading Enterprise and Soundrite Construction and Plant Hire - said they had done nothing wrong as they had not been paid for construction of the toilets. The fourth company could not be reached.