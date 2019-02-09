South Africa

Four people shot in brawl outside Umhlanga club

09 February 2019 - 09:42 By TimesLIVE
Four people were shot in an altercation outside a club in Umhlanga north of Durban in the early hours of Saturday.
Image: Netcare 911

Four people, one of them a security officer, were shot during a brawl outside a club in Umhlanga north of Durban in the early hours of Saturday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the emergency service had  responded to reports of a shooting on Palm Boulevard in Umhlanga at around 3am on Saturday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that three members of the public and a security officer were shot during an altercation outside a club.

"The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment," Herbst said.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS who were on scene," he added.

In a separate incident, a man believed to be about 30 years old was shot dead on Reggie Hadebe Road, France Location near Pietermaritzburg in the Msunduzi district on Friday evening, Herbst said.

“The patient was assessed on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life and declared deceased on the scene,” he said, adding that the man had gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.

