South Africa

Shooting incident in Eikonhof leaves three dead

09 February 2019 - 10:39 By TimesLIVE
A shooting incident in Eikenhof in the south of Johannesburg on Friday night left three people dead and two wounded.
A shooting incident in Eikenhof in the south of Johannesburg on Friday night left three people dead and two wounded.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident in Eikenhof in the south of Johannesburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

"Shortly before 8pm on Friday evening, paramedics from ER24 as well as members of the police attended the scene at a shop along the R550 in Eikenhof. One person was found with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene. Two others were in a critical condition," said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

"While paramedics were treating one of the critically injured men on scene, his vital signs deteriorated. Despite their efforts to revive him, he was sadly later declared dead," Vermaak added.

He said another man, also critically injured, was rushed to hospital.

"On route to hospital his vital signs deteriorated. Paramedics were unable to revive him, and he was also declared dead."

Two others were treated for multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation," Vermaak said.

MORE

Four people shot in brawl outside Umhlanga club

Four people, one of them a security officer, were shot during a brawl outside a club in Umhlanga north of Durban in the early hours of Saturday, ...
News
3 hours ago

Two security guards suspended after fatal Durban university shooting

Two security guards have been suspended following the fatal shooting of a student at the Durban University of Technology.
News
1 day ago

Suspect killed as Bryanston resident shoots at four home invaders

When a homeowner in Bryanston, Sandton, was confronted by four would-be burglars in his house, he exchanged fire with an armed suspect.  
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Decomposing bodies of KZN mother and son discovered in locked bathroom South Africa
  2. Durban municipal official admits to squandering R36m in toilet tender saga South Africa
  3. KZN Ponzi scheme pair jailed for 15 years South Africa
  4. Three more suspects arrested in Menzi Primary School robbery case South Africa
  5. Could you be hours away from being a multimillionaire? News

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X