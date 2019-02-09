Shooting incident in Eikonhof leaves three dead

Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident in Eikenhof in the south of Johannesburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

"Shortly before 8pm on Friday evening, paramedics from ER24 as well as members of the police attended the scene at a shop along the R550 in Eikenhof. One person was found with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene. Two others were in a critical condition," said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

"While paramedics were treating one of the critically injured men on scene, his vital signs deteriorated. Despite their efforts to revive him, he was sadly later declared dead," Vermaak added.

He said another man, also critically injured, was rushed to hospital.

"On route to hospital his vital signs deteriorated. Paramedics were unable to revive him, and he was also declared dead."

Two others were treated for multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation," Vermaak said.