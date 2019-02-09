South Africa

Three more suspects arrested in Menzi Primary School robbery case

09 February 2019 - 11:37 By TimesLIVE
Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery at the Menzi Primary School. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Police have arrested three more suspects in connection with a robbery at the state-of-the-art Menzi Primary School within a week of its opening in January.

This brings to 10 the number of people arrested so far.

“As police continue with the search of the items stolen in Menzi Primary School last month, today February 8 2019, the Ekurhuleni East Trio Task team and detectives recovered two smart boards stolen in Orange Farm and one unlicensed firearm. Three suspects aged between 26 and 31 years old were arrested in Katlehong,” police said in a statement.

The suspects would appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, they said.

Robbers made off with 185 tablets, eight laptops, desktops, an overhead projector, a plasma TV and cash and other valuables after breaking into the school in the early hours of the morning and tying up two security guards and locking them in the school’s strong rooms. They apparently found keys to the entire school after breaking the main vault door.

Four suspects have already appeared in court in connection with the robbery after being traced to a shop in Orange Grove where police recovered 22 tablets and three laptops. According to information heard by the court, two of the suspects were in the country illegally.

