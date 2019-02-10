Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding for Sunday

Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, two months after the last round of power cuts hit the country.

The cuts are expected to start at 1pm and continue to 10pm.

"This is as a result of a shortage of capacity. There is also a need to replenish and preserve emergency water and diesel resources to limit load shedding possibility or magnitude thereof in the following week," the cash-strapped power utility said in a statement.