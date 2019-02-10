South Africa

Hunt for six awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from police holding cells

10 February 2019 - By ERNEST MABUZA
Police in are searching for six detainees who escaped from the holding cells at Letsitele police station.
Police in Letsitele, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, have launched a massive manhunt  following the escape of six awaiting-trial detainees from the holding cells on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col  Moatshe Ngoepe said the six detainees escaped while being given food by the police.

The escaped detainees are:

  •  Adam Baloyi, 20, who was arrested for house robbery;
  •  Eddie Baloyi, 20, who was arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder;
  •  Benedict Ledwaba, 36, who was arrested for theft;
  •  Doctor Kubayi, 31, who was arrested for burglary; 
  •  Lordwick Mhlongo, 36, who was arrested for burglary; 
  •  Frank Nyambi, 31, who was arrested for burglary. 

