South Africa

Man killed by gyrocopter at Vaal Marina

10 February 2019 - 15:21 By TimesLIVE
A man died after being struck by a gyrocopter in Vaal Marina near the Vaal Dam on Sunday morning. File photo.
A man died after being struck by a gyrocopter in Vaal Marina near the Vaal Dam on Sunday morning. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

An elderly man was killed by a gyrocopter as it apparently made an emergency landing at Vaal Marina, a village on the shoreline of the Vaal Dam, on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that paramedics from ER24, Midvaal Fire and other emergency services had  rushed to the scene.    

"Sadly, due to his extensive injuries, there was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene," Vermaak said.

"It is understood from bystanders that members of a family scattered ashes of a loved one from the gyrocopter when it allegedly made an emergency landing on the bank. Other members were standing on the bank at the time. The elderly man was apparently struck by its blades as it made the emergency landing.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation," Vermaak said.

MORE

Two men critically injured in Bloemfontein plane crash

Two men, believed to be in their 50s, were left critically injured on Friday afternoon following a light aircraft crash in Bloemfontein.
News
1 month ago

One dead after firefighting helicopter crashes in the Cape

A Working On Fire helicopter has crashed‚ killing one person‚ in the Vermaaklikheid area of the Garden Route while fighting fires that have raged ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Dramatic moment police helicopter smashes into ground

A pilot was seriously injured after the police helicopter he was flying crashed into the ground mere moments after takeoff last week.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Man killed by gyrocopter at Vaal Marina South Africa
  2. Paris seeks $14m from Airbnb for illegal adverts World
  3. South Korea signs deal to pay more for US troops after Trump demand World
  4. Statements by Tau about Mashaba are defamatory, high court rules South Africa
  5. Could you be hours away from being a multimillionaire? News

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X