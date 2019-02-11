South Africa

Cape Town granny claims stripper blinded her

11 February 2019 - 06:17 By TimesLIVE
An advert for the UK stripper troupe Dreamboys on its website.
Image: dreamboys.co.uk / screenshot

A Cape Town grandmother is suing a British strip group for £150 000 for allegedly leaving her with a permanent eye injury.

Merle Groenewald, 58, of Brackenfell, has gone to a British court with her claim worth about R2.7m after the incident during a visit to London in 2014.

She alleges a Dreamsboys stripper tore off his trousers and "hit her in the eye" with the piece of clothing during a show in London, according to the UK Mirror. She was on a girls' night out with her friends.

She is suing Dreamboys London Ltd because it “failed to ensure that there was sufficient space between the performers and the audience, so as to ensure that the performance could be carried out safely".

Merle sat in the front row “with her knees touching the stage”.

She lost "useful vision" in her left eye, the UK court was told according to the Mirror.

Groenewald told Rapport newspaper on Sunday her lawyers had advised her not to comment.

"Go look for my advocate yourself. Everyone has called, it's everywhere on the news. I am not going to say anything," she said.

Dreamboys has reportedly denied any culpability.

