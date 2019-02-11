South Africa

WATCH | Hoërskool Driehoek girl on how she witnessed walkway collapse

11 February 2019 - 06:17 By Chante Schatz

One of the eye witnesses to the deadly collapse of a walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek, Trimone Ragebult, said she could no longer sleep after seeing the tragedy unfold right in front of her and her friends.

She sustained injuries to the leg.

"Two of my friends were in front of me, and I was at the back... and then it just collapsed. I didn't know what was happening. It took like a while to see what was going on. As I tried to stand up, I felt my leg was really painful.

"One of our teachers tried to pick up the slab [of concrete].

"Roydon [Olckers] is the guy who saw the walkway collapse and he ran to push two girls out of the way and instead he passed away.

"It's very overwhelming."

Four children died in the accident at the high school in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng on February 1 and another 20 were hospitalised.

Roydon‚ Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie all died on the school premises‚ while Marnus Nagel later succumbed to his injuries.

Roydon's grieving dad‚ Donovan‚ described him as a "lovely boy" and a child of God. 

MORE

Cracks in classrooms stoke new fears in the wake of Driehoek tragedy

In the wake of the deaths of four pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark, it has emerged that Limpopo does not have money to do urgent ...
News
1 day ago

#Driehoek funeral: Marli Currie will never experience puppy love

When Marli Currie's mother could not find her daughter in seven hospitals, nor on the list at Hoërskool Driehoek, it felt like “someone was pressing ...
News
2 days ago

Driehoek: How, with whatever they could grab, hero dads saved trapped kids

Local journalist tells the heroic story of a community who pulled together as an unspeakable tragedy unfolded
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘Poisoned’ workers raise arsenic alarm at homeopathy plant South Africa
  2. Load-shedding resumes on Monday South Africa
  3. New data regulations: What cellphone users need to know to stay connected Consumer Live
  4. Zimbabwe Defence Force members advised not to appear in uniform in public  Africa
  5. Could you be hours away from being a multimillionaire? News

Latest Videos

Hoerskool Driehoek victims remembered as they are laid to rest
Prasa burning | An investigation into Cape Town's train fires
X