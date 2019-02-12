DUT vice-chancellor escorted off stage during slain student's memorial

Durban University of Technology (DUT) vice-chancellor Prof Thandwa Mthembu was bustled off the stage on Tuesday after attempting to address students at the memorial of Mlungisi Madonsela, who died after being shot at the university last week.

Mthembu was set to be the last speaker at the memorial, held at the university's Ritson Hall on Tuesday, when students stood in front of the stage carrying placards with messages such as "DUT stop protecting killers", "Rest in power" and "Our only sin is being black".

Students began chanting "What did Mlu do?" in a scene that resembled the demonstration by four women who staged a silent protest against former president Jacob Zuma during the announcement of the 2016 election results.