Glebelands Hostel shooter sentenced to 17 years behind bars

Justice has been served at the violence-riddled Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, after a 26-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Monday.

SAPS said on Tuesday that Doris Odwa Kati was convicted of the September 2016 shooting of a 29-year-old woman at the hostel complex, and also of robbing his victim. The woman survived the attack.

Kati was sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder and a further seven for robbery.