Lectures set to resume at UKZN following violent protests
Lectures at the beleaguered University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) are set to resume on Wednesday.
The institution suspended its academic programme on Monday last week following student protests at its various campuses.
Protesters said at the time that they had many grievances, including issues related to housing, registration and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said that all campuses had officially opened on Tuesday to allow for the registration process to resume.
"This also allowed space for the students affected by the clearance challenges to resolve their registration issues, especially students in residences," said Zondo.
"The academic programme will officially start on Wednesday. A plan of action has also been agreed to with respect to critical housing challenges, which will be implemented during the course of the week."
Zondo added that university management would continue to engage in discussions on other issues raised by students.