Man who accidentally drove truck into Durban harbour identified

A man who drowned after he accidentally reversed a truck he was offloading from a ship into Durban harbour on Tuesday has been identified.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane told TimesLIVE that the remains of Sifiso Dladla, 41, were recovered from the wreckage at a depth of 12m.

Zwane said police divers, together with metro police, paramedics and Port and Fire Rescue personnel, were called out to M-Shed at the port, where the incident occurred.

"A heavy-duty truck 'horse' had driven into the bay shortly after 8am. A dive operation was conducted and the driver, Sifiso Dladla, was recovered from the wreckage."

Zwane said a second dive operation was conducted by police divers "to secure heavy duty rigging to the truck."

"An Elcon crane was used to hoist the truck to the surface and on to the wharf side. An inquest docket was opened at Maydon Wharf SAPS for investigation," Zwane added.