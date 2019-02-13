Brand SA's gender violence lipstick ad: Hit or miss?
Brand South Africa's latest campaign against gender-based violence has triggered mixed reactions on social media.
The #IAM campaign is aimed at encouraging South African men to actively participate in fighting gender-based violence and features various men wearing red lipstick.
As a man I stand against women and children abuse. It's our responsibility to love and protect them and not hurt or harm them #IAM cc @Brand_SA pic.twitter.com/sIIxV8FkXc— Nnusi Gazi (@nnusi) February 12, 2019
We, and @Brand_SA are standing up against gender-based violence. We encourage each and every citizen to #PlayYourPart and do the same!— IG:goliathandgoliath (@Goliath_Goliath) February 11, 2019
"As a husband and father I strongly believe in this. If we all stand together we can make a difference." - @NicholasGoliath pic.twitter.com/zmvCNgxTDQ
“We have recently seen men uniting in one voice to break the silence and show unity in the fight for protecting women and children, for instance, the #NotInMyName movement. We commend these men for taking charge,” said Brand SA.
"This is why Brand South Africa found it important to support this campaign and charge men with the responsibility of ... protecting their loved ones."
Several pictures of men filmed in black T-shirts and wearing red lipstick with the words #IAM have been making waves on social media - but not everyone is convinced.
I still can't believe Brand SA put out that low budget, non sensical ad campaign against women and child abuse. 😭— Neo🇿🇦 (@neok_za) February 11, 2019
The lipstick parade went too far. I don't even understand it. Is it meant to represent women? #IAM https://t.co/LSZtCdHJtr via @Brand_SA— Min'enhle (@Enhling) February 12, 2019
Wrong move. But perhaps some matte lipstick could have been less painful to the eye.— Sharon Sephuma (@SharonSephuma) February 11, 2019
What an awful campaign! Lord! How do you take such an important subject and create something so embarrassing! Men wearing lipstick that looks like blood and then you don't even know why? Disaster!— Winnie-ng🇿🇦 (@SikeeDlanga) February 11, 2019
I don't see why everyone is focusing on the red lipstick... I see nothing wrong 🤷🏾♀️— BlackGalThinks (@BlackGalThinks) February 12, 2019