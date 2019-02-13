South Africa

Brand SA's gender violence lipstick ad: Hit or miss?

13 February 2019 - 06:16 By Odwa Mjo
The Brand SA #IAM campaign on violence against women and children.
The Brand SA #IAM campaign on violence against women and children.
Image: via Twitter/ @nnusi

Brand South Africa's latest campaign against gender-based violence has triggered mixed reactions on social media. 

The #IAM campaign is aimed at encouraging South African men to actively participate in fighting gender-based violence and features various men wearing red lipstick.

“We have recently seen men uniting in one voice to break the silence and show unity in the fight for protecting women and children, for instance, the #NotInMyName movement. We commend these men for taking charge,” said Brand SA. 

"This is why Brand South Africa found it important to support this campaign and charge men with the responsibility of ... protecting their loved ones."

Several pictures of men filmed in black T-shirts and wearing red lipstick with the words #IAM have been making waves on social media - but not everyone is convinced.  

MORE:

Twitter lashes ANC's 'beauty product' election video

An ANC campaign has received backlash on Facebook for not addressing serious social ills.
News
14 days ago

Chicken Licken ad: Colonialism? What colonialism?

The Chicken Licken advert called Big Mjohnana, which caused a stir last year following a complaint that it was offensive, was in fact not about ...
News
13 days ago

Gillette #MeToo advert: a shave too close for (over)sensitive men

Gillette got it wrong in both the tone of their advert and radical departure from previous work, argues Hans Mackenzie Main
Lifestyle
24 days ago

Most read

  1. Controversial Eastern Cape lawyer nabbed for alleged RAF fraud South Africa
  2. Edenvale school shooter was fleeing another crime scene, say cops South Africa
  3. Cape university claims sabotage by 'small minority' after buses are burnt South Africa
  4. Kidnapped Joburg man rescued after hijackers crash in high-speed chase South Africa
  5. Runaway truck crashes into Durban petrol station South Africa

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X