Cop delivers baby in Limpopo police station

A Limpopo police constable has been hailed a hero after she went beyond the call of duty by assisting a woman to give birth at the Gravelotte police station.

The incident happened on Sunday.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the woman had made her way to the station, pleading for officers to call an ambulance.

“The officer contacted the ambulance, but with the nearest hospital situated some 45km away from the station, the constable noticed that the woman was in labour pains and rushed her into the Victim Empowerment room,” Ngoepe said.

Gravelotte is situated between Polokwane and Phalaborwa.

“Constable Puggens then sought the assistance of Morongwe Anna Mashumo, who resides adjacent to the station. The two successfully played the role of midwife and a baby girl was born,” Ngoepe added.