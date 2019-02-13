Cops argue as traffic light failure paralyses Cape Town suburbs

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesman Richard Coleman said pointsmen were doing their best to keep traffic moving, but the M3 was backed up for several kilometres to Tokai on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE saw four traffic officers — two on foot and two on motorcycles — embroiled in a lengthy argument in the middle of the problem intersection around 7.15pm, with frustrated motorists hooting.

Officers gesticulated and jabbed their fingers in each others’ faces while all four sets of traffic at the intersection were stationary.