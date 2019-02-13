South Africa

Cops argue as traffic light failure paralyses Cape Town suburbs

13 February 2019 - 08:27 By Dave Chambers
Cape Town's southern suburbs were one big traffic jam on Wednesday morning.
Cape Town's southern suburbs were one big traffic jam on Wednesday morning.
Image: 123rf/Khongkit Wiriyachan

Commuters from Cape Town’s southern suburbs faced a traffic nightmare on Wednesday morning as a key set of robots remained out of action 18 hours after failing.

The lights at the intersection of the M3, Rhodes Drive and Newlands Avenue failed due to load-shedding shortly after lunch on Tuesday.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesman Richard Coleman said pointsmen were doing their best to keep traffic moving, but the M3 was backed up for several kilometres to Tokai on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE saw four traffic officers — two on foot and two on motorcycles — embroiled in a lengthy argument in the middle of the problem intersection around 7.15pm, with frustrated motorists hooting.

Officers gesticulated and jabbed their fingers in each others’ faces while all four sets of traffic at the intersection were stationary.

Coleman said because the intersection was near several others controlled by traffic lights it was difficult to control manually.

“You can’t just pull traffic through because it will back up from the next robot along,” he said.

He suspected that load-shedding on Tuesday had caused a circuit in the robots to trip, and said technicians would be there on Wednesday.

MORE

Cape Town drivers warned of next week's state of stagnation

Cape Town has been warned that it will face a state of stagnation next week as parliament reopens.
News
12 days ago

WATCH | High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'

A video of a car crash in what looks like a street race has surfaced on social media.
News
23 days ago

Overloaded by 25 tons! Cape Town truck driver fined R42,000

A truck stopped by Cape Town traffic cops at the weekend turned out to be overloaded by at least 25 tons.
News
29 days ago

Most read

  1. Controversial Eastern Cape lawyer nabbed for alleged RAF fraud South Africa
  2. Edenvale school shooter was fleeing another crime scene, say cops South Africa
  3. Cape university claims sabotage by 'small minority' after buses are burnt South Africa
  4. Kidnapped Joburg man rescued after hijackers crash in high-speed chase South Africa
  5. Runaway truck crashes into Durban petrol station South Africa

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X