Cosatu stands firm on Eskom: no job losses, privatisation or price hikes

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is ready to engage the government on Eskom’s unbundling - but on the condition that there is no privatisation, no job losses and no electricity price hikes.

Addressing thousands of Cosatu members during a march in Durban on Wednesday, the labour federation president Zingiswa Losi called on the ANC government not to abdicate its responsibility to generate electricity to the private sector.

"As Cosatu, we said we're ready to engage with the ANC government about this unbundling of Eskom, but we must agree on three things with the government: that you may call it whatever you want to call it, but jobs must not be lost; electricity costs must not go up; and we don’t want privatisation," said Losi.