Cosatu's national strike draws 400 protesters to Mary Fitzgerald Square

Bankers and teachers find common ground: the drizzle in Johannesburg did not deter about 400 marchers from singing and chanting on Mary Fitzgerald Square on Wednesday as part of Cosatu's national strike against job losses.

Arnold Kester from the SA Society of Banking Officials (Sasbo) works in the cheque department at a bank and has survived one round of layoffs.

"In general, the number of cheques is decreasing and in the process we have already gone through restructuring. I was not personally affected but I know some of our members who were."

Kester said that as cheque usage continues dropping, another round of layoffs seems inevitable.

Cosatu wants the national strike on Wednesday to bring the country to a standstill. Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the one-day protected strike was intended to highlight the fight against job losses in the public and private sectors.

Several other unions have voiced support for the strike including the National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) and the SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers' Union (Saccawu).