Daspoort tunnel in Pretoria reopened after botched hijacking shut route
The Daspoort tunnel in the west of Pretoria has been reopened after hijackers burnt a truck after a failed hijacking early Wednesday morning.
Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the botched hijacking happened around 3 or 4am.
“After the [attackers] failed they decided to burn the truck.”
The hijackers attacked the driver with a gun. Mahamba said it is unclear what was on the truck and they will interview the driver later today.
“It’s difficult at this stage. The driver is still traumatised, because he was assaulted. We are still to interview him just to establish what was in the truck. The truck is completely burnt out.”
Mahamba said social media reports on protests in the area are false.
It’s unclear how many attackers there were. No arrests have been made.
@EWNTraffic Daspoort tunnel closed due to protest actions. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/MfTrxkf20H— Fleurette (@FairyDuRand) February 13, 2019
Reason for Daspoort tunnel road closure— johan willemse (@insulter1) February 13, 2019
Reason for closure pic.twitter.com/99v2KbEbB8 https://t.co/99v2KbEbB8
Daspoort tonnel gesluit, Trok brand aan die Suide kant, verkeer is alreeds druk, Schuurmansln, vd Hoff, Bremer str ens. #JacaTraffic #JacaBreakfast pic.twitter.com/el47DMRtKD— Emmie (@emmie320) February 13, 2019