Edenvale school shooter was fleeing another crime scene, say cops

Gauteng police on Wednesday shed light on how armed gunmen found themselves on the premises of Dowerglen High School in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, and ultimately opened fire, injuring a matric pupil who was in class at the time.

Captain Mavela Masondo said preliminary reports indicated that a four-man gang was being sought by security guards who spotted the men allegedly robbing a nearby telecommunications tower.

"Two suspects were arrested on the scene [at the tower] and the other two fled on foot," said Masondo.