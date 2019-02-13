Edenvale school shooter was fleeing another crime scene, say cops
Gauteng police on Wednesday shed light on how armed gunmen found themselves on the premises of Dowerglen High School in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, and ultimately opened fire, injuring a matric pupil who was in class at the time.
Captain Mavela Masondo said preliminary reports indicated that a four-man gang was being sought by security guards who spotted the men allegedly robbing a nearby telecommunications tower.
"Two suspects were arrested on the scene [at the tower] and the other two fled on foot," said Masondo.
"It is alleged that one of the suspects ran into a school. That is when shots were fired and one learner inside a classroom was shot and injured. The learner was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention."
Police continued their search for the two suspects. One was eventually found "hiding in the nearby houses" and was arrested.
"The fourth suspect is still at large," said Masondo.
A bakkie believed to belong the suspects was seized by police.
The education department earlier issued a statement to confirm that the injured boy was a Grade 12 learner.
"Some shots went through two classroom windows on the first floor, grazing the learner on the shoulder and on the abdomen," said department spokesman Steve Mabona.
The injured boy was admitted to Edenvale Hospital. Other pupils have been offered counselling.
The arrested suspects will appear in the Edenvale Magistrate's Court soon.