Five must-read Eskom stories

13 February 2019 - 06:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Eskom is currently implementing stage 4 load-shedding.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Troubled state-owned power utility Eskom is dominating headlines following the recent and unexpected implementation of load-shedding.

From the current power cuts to the utility's ongoing financial troubles, here are five must-read Eskom stories.

2019 load-shedding

The convenience that came with having no power outages for two months came to an end when Eskom made an unexpected announcement on Sunday morning that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding, meaning that 2,000MW of electricity would have to be shed on a rotational basis.

Eskom said in a statement that this was a result of a shortage of capacity.

Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding for Sunday

Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, two months after the last round of power cuts hit the country. 
News
3 days ago

Pravin Gordhan meeting

Executive management from Eskom held an urgent meeting with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan after the utility implemented stage 4 load-shedding this week.

This was due to seven generating units tripping on Monday afternoon.

The challenges facing both old and new power stations were discussed at the meeting.

Eskom, Gordhan in six-hour meeting as load-shedding grips SA

Continued problems at Eskom’s massive Kusile and Medupi power plants were adding to the country’s electricity problems.
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa on unbundling Eskom

To help revive Eskom, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address that he will unbundle the power utility. This means that Eskom will be split into three divisions that will see to the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that Eskom was in a crisis and that it needs to be dealt with before its effects damage the county's economic and social developments any further.

'Bold and decisive' action needed on Eskom, says Cyril Ramaphosa as he splits it into three

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that troubled power utility Eskom would be broken up into three separate entities – and this while ...
Politics
6 days ago

Load-shedding schedule mess

When load-shedding hit on Sunday, municipalities were also caught off guard as they were not afforded time to update their schedules.

Nico de Jager of City Power admitted that the abrupt implementation of load-shedding caught them unprepared. He said this was due to City Power using a different version of the schedule than the one used by Eskom. He later confirmed that the schedules were captured correctly.

Why Joburg's Eskom load-shedding schedule was a mess

If you were feeling dumb for not getting it right, relax. Eskom's sudden electricity cut-off and "muddled" load-shedding schedules caught both ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom's R15bn loan

Less than two weeks ago, Eskom secured a R15bn loan from a group of local and international banks. The debt-ridden facility is in a financial mess as its debt now totals R419bn. 

In a statement released by Eskom, the power utility said the loan would fund some of its capital expenditure programme.

Eskom secures R15bn loan

Eskom, SA’s debt-ridden power utility, says it has secured a R15bn loan facility from a consortium of local and international banks.
News
12 days ago

