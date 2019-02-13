Herman Mashaba serves Curro Academy notice for 'not paying rates'

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says Curro Academy in Roodepoort has seven days to respond to a notice claiming that the school has broken the law by not paying for municipal services.

In a video posted on the city of Joburg's Twitter page, Mashaba said he was at the school on Tuesday to serve it with a notice for alleged nonpayment of rates and infringement of municipal bylaws. It was also suggested that the school may have failed to submit building plans.

"We are here to leave the notice because there is no senior management to receive this notice on behalf of the school with serious infringements of our laws," he said.