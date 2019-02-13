South Africa

It's all in the timing: reminder to condomise, then romanticise

13 February 2019 - 11:44 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The Aids Healthcare Foundation says wearing a condom prolongs the erection - 'safe fun for longer!'
Image: Supplied

Whether you ditch Valentine's Day or fall for the day of love, it's hard to ignore the influx of red roses, heart-shaped chocolates and teddies all over.

If you're getting ready to spoil bae, ironically, International Condom Day is just one day before.

So, as you wrap yourself up in a red ribbon, here is some food for thought.

February 13, Valentine's Day eve, is observed by the Aids Healthcare Foundation as international condom day.

The special day was strategically put before the day of lovers as a reminder to be protected during those intimate moments.

Hilary Thulare, the foundation's South Africa programme director, says: "We fight HIV and Aids every day and prevention remains a major focus. We can win the war if more people stay uninfected." 

Thulare said the organisation distributed more than 5-million condoms across the country in 2018 alone.

"Contrary to the popular belief that condoms reduce sexual pleasure, it has been shown that wearing a condom prolongs an erection. Safe fun for longer!" she said.

