It's all in the timing: reminder to condomise, then romanticise

So, as you wrap yourself up in a red ribbon, here is some food for thought.

February 13, Valentine's Day eve, is observed by the Aids Healthcare Foundation as international condom day.

The special day was strategically put before the day of lovers as a reminder to be protected during those intimate moments.

Hilary Thulare, the foundation's South Africa programme director, says: "We fight HIV and Aids every day and prevention remains a major focus. We can win the war if more people stay uninfected."

Thulare said the organisation distributed more than 5-million condoms across the country in 2018 alone.

"Contrary to the popular belief that condoms reduce sexual pleasure, it has been shown that wearing a condom prolongs an erection. Safe fun for longer!" she said.