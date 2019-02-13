Journalists mourn deaths of media heavyweights Boyle and Nhlapo

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has sent condolences to the families of two journalists who left an "indelible mark" in the media industry.

Veteran journalist and editor Brendan Boyle succumbed to a battle with cancer on Monday.

"Boyle was a veteran journalist who worked on major South African newspapers and in international agencies … a doyen of the parliamentary gallery, having served there for many years as bureau chief for Reuters and the Sunday Times," Sanef said.

He also served as editor of the Daily Dispatch.

"He was highly regarded in media and political circles for his incisive grasp of policy issues, particularly economics," said Mondli Makhanya, former editor of the Sunday Times and now editor of City Press.