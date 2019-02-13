South Africa

Kidnapped Joburg man rescued after hijackers crash in high-speed chase

13 February 2019 - 19:10 By Naledi Shange
A man who was allegedly kidnapped by hijackers was found unharmed in Lenasia South on Wednesday.
Image: Gallo Images/ Istock

A man who claimed to have been hijacked and kidnapped was found safe in another vehicle driven - and later crashed - by his abductors in Lenasia South on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a white Mercedes-Benz carrying the victim was spotted by the Soweto Flying Squad driving on the wrong side of the Golden Highway.

The Mercedes-Benz that alleged hijackers crashed in Lenasia South.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

"Members followed the vehicle, which at that time allegedly picked up speed and drove recklessly, eventually crashing near the Civic Centre in Lenasia South," said Masondo.

"Police arrested one armed suspect, who shot at the police, while the second suspect fled. 

"Police found a man [inside the vehicle], who reported that he had earlier been hijacked by the same suspects at his place of residence in Ridgeway. The man's car was later recovered in Eldorado Park.

"On further investigation, police were able to establish that the white Mercedes-Benz had also been hijacked, as per a case opened at Mondeor."

Police have opened a case of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and attempted murder. They are still searching for the second suspect.

