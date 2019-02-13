Life sentence for Glebelands hostel killer

The family of 30-year-old Musawenkosi Msomi, who was killed at the controversial Glebelands hostel in Umlazi last year, got closure when a man was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his death.

Sanele Nkunzebomvu Thusi, 28 was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pietermaritzburg high court for killing Msomi at Glebelands hostel last year.

He was further sentenced to a total of 34 years imprisonment for another murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The hostel, which is home to more than 20,000 people, has been plagued by hit-style murders and was described as a haven for criminals during the Moerane commission of inquiry into political violence.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said it was alleged that on January 14 last year, at about 9.40pm, Msomi was at block M at Glebelands hostel, Umlazi, when he was approached by the accused.

"He was shot dead and the accused fled the scene. A case of murder was opened at Umlazi police station for further investigation. The provincial task team investigating Glebelands hostel killings took over the docket and started their intensive investigation."

Thusi was arrested and linked to an attempted murder case that was reported in 2017 at Glebelands hostel as well as the killing of Msomi.

He was further linked to a 2014 murder case of Miya Mjadu, 37, at KwaDabeka which was already withdrawn at court because of insufficient evidence. It was re-opened and the accused was charged and sentenced accordingly.