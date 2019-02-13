South Africa

Runaway truck crashes into Durban petrol station

13 February 2019 - 17:53 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
The accident scene after a truck crashed into a petrol station in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Rescue Care

A runaway truck crashed into a petrol station in central Durban on Wednesday afternoon, leaving several crumpled vehicles in its wake.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the collision occurred in the busy Warwick Avenue area during peak time, when many commuters were returning home from work.

"The accident took place at the Engen garage, where a truck had run away and collided into the garage," said Jamieson.

"At this stage, there are multiple vehicles involved and paramedics are trying to assess how many people are injured."

