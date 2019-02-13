Sedgefield 'hammer murderer' has history of threatening behaviour

Hampson sustained injuries to her head and body. Neighbours in the area heard her screams and phoned police.

Police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said at the time that Hampson's body was covered with blood. She had already succumbed to her injuries by the time emergency services arrived.

On Wednesday, following the postponement of Kelly's bail application, Cheryl Britz from the Knysna community policing forum (CPF) told TimesLIVE that members of the forum and the Sedgefield neighbourhood watch were first to respond to the gruesome scene.

Britz claimed that Kelly threatened the first responders and allegedly attacked members of the forum and the neighbourhood watch. He also allegedly threatened paramedics from the fire department.

"In the process he injured the sector 6 CPF chairperson, who received stitches on the back of his head, and a neighbourhood watch member, who had injuries to his right arm and right upper leg."

She said Kelly also damaged three cars.

Pojie confirmed that Kelly was facing a charge of malicious damage to property and other secondary charges, on top of the murder case.

Britz said complaints had been received in the past about Kelly's swearing, shouting and "threatening manner" when dealing with people.

"The community is deeply shocked and have rallied together. Petitions to oppose bail have been handed over to the NPA. We request that the state opposes bail and that he remains in custody as he is a threat to society," said Britz.