South Africa

Sedgefield 'hammer murderer' has history of threatening behaviour

13 February 2019 - 17:27 By Iavan Pijoos
Murder accused Sean Kelly will return to the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

As the 50-year-old man accused of the violent murder of his neighbour in Sedgefield, in the Western Cape, appeared in court for a bail application, the local neighbourhood watch has claimed he has a history of threatening behaviour.

Sean Kelly, 50, appeared in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. He was supposed to apply for bail but the matter was postponed until Thursday at the request of his defence team.

Kelly stands accused of killing his neighbour, 67-year-old Noreen Hampson, with a hammer on the pavement outside her home on the evening of February 2. 

Hampson sustained injuries to her head and body. Neighbours in the area heard her screams and phoned police.

Police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said at the time that Hampson's body was covered with blood. She had already succumbed to her injuries by the time emergency services arrived.

On Wednesday, following the postponement of Kelly's bail application, Cheryl Britz from the Knysna community policing forum (CPF) told TimesLIVE that members of the forum and the Sedgefield neighbourhood watch were first to respond to the gruesome scene.

Britz claimed that Kelly threatened the first responders and allegedly attacked members of the forum and the neighbourhood watch. He also allegedly threatened paramedics from the fire department.

"In the process he injured the sector 6 CPF chairperson, who received stitches on the back of his head, and a neighbourhood watch member, who had injuries to his right arm and right upper leg."

She said Kelly also damaged three cars.

Pojie confirmed that Kelly was facing a charge of malicious damage to property and other secondary charges, on top of the murder case.

Britz said complaints had been received in the past about Kelly's swearing, shouting and "threatening manner" when dealing with people.

"The community is deeply shocked and have rallied together. Petitions to oppose bail have been handed over to the NPA. We request that the state opposes bail and that he remains in custody as he is a threat to society," said Britz.

