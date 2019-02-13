Students build shacks on campus in protest at accommodation shortage

Students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have put up shacks on the Bellville campus to highlight problems with accommodation.

Last week classes were disrupted at the university’s four campuses as students protested. The shacks were first erected on Monday afternoon after the students were evicted from a conference room where they had been staying.

Mlahleki Mahoana from Ficksburg in the Free State says the students have nowhere else to go. “We find ourselves in this situation because the university refuses to accommodate us and they closed the conference room, saying it is not a place to sleep. Where should we go?”

Security guards demolished the shacks, but the students brought more material and built again.

“We are not disturbing any campus activities by erecting these structures. We have classes to attend but we must still fight for accommodation. We have to wait at the housing department all day for the release of names. If you are in class your room is given to someone else,” says Mahoana.