South Africa

Students build shacks on campus in protest at accommodation shortage

We have nowhere else to go, say CPUT students

13 February 2019 - 08:03 By Velani Ludidi
Students erected shacks on the Bellville campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology this week to protest against a shortage of accommodation.
Students erected shacks on the Bellville campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology this week to protest against a shortage of accommodation.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp

Students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have put up shacks on the Bellville campus to highlight problems with accommodation.

Last week classes were disrupted at the university’s four campuses as students protested. The shacks were first erected on Monday afternoon after the students were evicted from a conference room where they had been staying.

Mlahleki Mahoana from Ficksburg in the Free State says the students have nowhere else to go. “We find ourselves in this situation because the university refuses to accommodate us and they closed the conference room, saying it is not a place to sleep. Where should we go?”

Security guards demolished the shacks, but the students brought more material and built again.

“We are not disturbing any campus activities by erecting these structures. We have classes to attend but we must still fight for accommodation. We have to wait at the housing department all day for the release of names. If you are in class your room is given to someone else,” says Mahoana.

Pandor calls on universities to urgently deal with students' concerns

Minister Naledi Pandor has called on institutions of higher learning to make every effort to find solutions to students' ongoing concerns.
Politics
1 day ago

First-year student Kwandiwe Dadlana says the university gives priority to female students and that accommodation for men is hard to find.

Indicating the shacks, he said: “These structures are to show the situation we find ourselves in as black students in this crime scene called South Africa.”

He said if the university did not open new residences, the students would build structures in offices.

SRC chairperson Yamkela Nompetsheni supported the students’ demands. “CPUT has taken no action to attend student grievances,” he said. “We sat with the management and came to an agreement that students will be placed, but they did not honour the agreement.”

Dean of Student Affairs Prem Coopoo said the university could only provide accommodation for one third of the 35,000 students at CPUT. “Over the past year we have increased our beds by 11.5%. The lack of student housing is a national issue. Like other higher education institutions, we are not able to accommodate every single student who studies at CPUT.

“We allocate accommodation to those students who applied on time, are registered and who meet residence admission criteria. We cannot place students who applied late or not at all, although we have committed to contacting late applicants if beds become available.”

She also said the university was spending R35m to upgrade two of the largest residences in Bellville (Freedom Square) and Cape Town (St Peters). “The downside is that this renovation contributes to the lack of beds for 2019. However, other leased and accredited student accommodation has been secured to partially offset this. CPUT will have more beds from mid-year.”

© 2019 GroundUp

READ MORE:

By day a Wits campus lab, by night a bedroom

For prospective Wits University student Godfrey Sithole, hunger is a constant reminder of what seems to be an insurmountable obstacle between him and ...
News
3 days ago

DUT meets with SRC as another college protests over accommodation

The troubled Durban University of Technology management is to meet with the EFF-led SRC on Thursday to discuss ways to resolve the volatile situation ...
News
6 days ago

Nursing students arrested as Cape Town college protest turns violent

At least 10 student nurses were arrested on Tuesday while picketing about safety issues at a Cape Town nursing college.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Controversial Eastern Cape lawyer nabbed for alleged RAF fraud South Africa
  2. Edenvale school shooter was fleeing another crime scene, say cops South Africa
  3. Cape university claims sabotage by 'small minority' after buses are burnt South Africa
  4. Kidnapped Joburg man rescued after hijackers crash in high-speed chase South Africa
  5. Runaway truck crashes into Durban petrol station South Africa

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X