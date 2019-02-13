'There were tears' - strangers worked tirelessly for 10 days to find a dog

A Durban family is feeling anything but blue after a 10-day search for their beloved family pet - which involved drones, thermal imaging, sniffer dogs, rock climbers and total strangers - had a happy ending.

The Louwrens family from Dawncliffe, Westville, endured an agonising 10 days after their three dogs - Dakota, Busta and Blue - snuck out of their property on February 3 and went to the nearby Paradise Valley Nature Reserve.

Karin Louwrens said Busta was the only one to make his way home, while Dakota was found on a rock near the Umbilo River which runs through the reserve.

However, Blue, the family's two-year-old female Boerbul cross, was nowhere to be found. This sparked a rescue effort that soon went viral on social media and brought together a community of complete strangers to #rescueblue.