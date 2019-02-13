South Africa

Two KZN deaf cricketers killed in car crash

13 February 2019 - 16:08 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Terrence Govender, one of two deaf cricketers who played for KwaZulu-Natal, was killed in a tragic car accident on Sunday.
Two deaf cricketers - who played at provincial level in KwaZulu-Natal - were killed in a car crash while returning home from a match on Sunday.

The deaths of Terrence Govender and Trishan Reuben has left the provincial cricket fraternity shocked.

"We have lost two fine young gentlemen at such a young age," said Steven Gertenbach, the chair of the KwaZulu-Natal Deaf Cricket Association.

"This is a tragedy beyond words and we hope that their families, colleagues and teammates in the deaf cricket community draw comfort from the fact that they were loved, admired and respected throughout the community and on the cricket field," he added.

Heinrich Strydom, head of the KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union, said the tragedy had shaken "the entire cricket community".

