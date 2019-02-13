WATCH | White siSwati-speaking woman shuts down 'gossipers'

"The time to gossip, people, is over. People gossip about us [white people] a lot ... They don’t always say bad things; it is sometimes good things - but it’s not necessary," she says in the video.

The woman recounts how she sometimes overhears people gossiping about her when she is shopping - and how they express shock when she confronts them.

"People bite their tongue when I confront them about gossiping … Sometimes I keep quiet, but when a person is out of order I confront and answer them accordingly - and they regret it because it’s not necessary," she says in the video.

She urges people to love one another. "Everyone has their story: where they come from, how they live and how they were taught … We work and interact with people. We are together - nothing will change ... We must not look at people and judge them," she says.

"We only live once. Let us make life worthwhile … Let us have patience and love, please."