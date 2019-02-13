Yes, your mom is right, loud music can make you deaf

Turn down the volume - before you lose your hearing.

This is the warning from the World Health Organisation (WHO). It claims that nearly 1.1-billion people aged 12-35 are at risk of hearing loss due to "prolonged and excessive exposure to loud sounds, including music they listen to on personal audio devices".

The global health agency and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have now issued a new international standard for the manufacture and use of these devices, including smartphones and audio players, to make them safer for listening.