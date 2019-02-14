South Africa

After the load-shedding come water shortages, Joburgers warned

14 February 2019 - 16:38 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Johannesburg Water uses electricity to pump water from the reservoir into the towers, so power cuts could mean water cuts are on their way.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel

It's not just load-shedding you have to worry about, the city of Johannesburg has warned. You could also be in for water cuts.

The metro warned that water shortages could follow load-shedding.

"As we continue to experience load-shedding across the country, Johannesburg Water is working alongside City Power to ensure that residents do not have to face water cuts as well," said MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager.

He says that when load-shedding of four or more hours is experienced, some areas could have water shortages or low water pressure.

"This is because Johannesburg Water uses electricity to pump water from the reservoirs into the towers," he said.

Due to the electricty supply cut off at Crosby and surrounding areas we are unable to pump to Brixton Res,causing the...

Posted by Johannesburg Water on Thursday, February 14, 2019

"We are putting in place mobile generators to help but we still encourage residents to ensure they have enough water to last the duration of an outage," De Jager said.

Dear residents,please note that there will be some areas supplied by Brixton reservoir that will experience low pressure or no water especially during peak periods. ^S

Posted by Johannesburg Water on Thursday, February 14, 2019

#WaterTowerLoadshedding Please note that the Crosby water tower is non operational at the moment due to loadshedding...

Posted by Johannesburg Water on Thursday, February 14, 2019

"I have met Johannesburg Water and City Power managers to negotiate ways to  minimise the impact on water towers when load-shedding is implemented.

"Johannesburg Water will communicate with City Power when water levels are running low at certain towers. City Power will then ensure that power supply is restored to that specific area."

He said level 1 water restrictions were still in place and will be enforced by fines for consumers who contravene the water by-laws.

