Doctor takes on cyber bully who tweeted that she 'looks like a prostitute'
Viwe Mtwesi, a young cardiologist who was insulted by another woman for the dress she wore, has opened a case with the police.
Mtwesi confirmed to TimesLIVE that she had opened a case of crimen injuria and defamation of character at the Pretoria West police station against a woman who labelled her a "prostitute" on social media.
A Twitter user by the name of Warrior Woman Elminie called Mtwesi a prostitute via an account that has since been deleted. This was after a picture of Mtwesi in a lace top was shared by Metro FM's Breakfast Twitter account.
"That woman called me a prostitute. I did not open a case because I have something against prostitutes or am judging them, she just needs to be taught a lesson about cyber bullying," said Mtwesi.
Mtwesi says she is a doctor only within the confines of the hospital and during consultations with patients - but outside her profession, she's "free to be".
"After the tweet I put out, some random person anonymously sent me details of the woman - where she works and even told me she works night shift today. I then called to confirm these details with her manager and my lawyers will serve her with legal papers."
Mtwesi says a Johannesburg law firm offered to represent her pro bono (at no cost), following the tweets in which she said she would open a case against the woman who insulted her.
"Women must let other women be. How I dress is no one's business and it doesn't make me less of a doctor."
Police confirmed to TimesLIVE that a case had been opened.