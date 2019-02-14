'Divine intervention' may have saved Joburg robbery victim, say police

God and The Bible may have helped save the victim of a robbery in the Johannesburg CBD, police said on Thursday.

The man was on his way home from church on Wednesday evening when two men confronted and choked him.

“One of them choked him, while his accomplice threatened him with a knife and took his tablet. They threw away his Bible and a diary. The police came to his rescue and apprehended one suspect,” police said in a statement, adding that the tablet and the knife had been recovered.

The 23-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele explained: “The police were right there when the suspects were robbing him. If you believe in The Bible, you can trust that God was there for that victim.”

Mbele said the police had introduced a divine intervention programme in 2018, joining hands in prayer with church-goers and pastors.