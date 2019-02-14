South Africa

Durban man sent for mental observation after toddler's death

14 February 2019 - 11:06 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A Durban man accused of murdering a 14-month-old child and attempting to murder his mother will undergo mental observation.
Image: iStock Images

A Durban man, accused of killing a toddler and attempting to stab his mother, has been ordered by the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court to undergo mental observation.

The 46-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of murdering the 14-month-old child and attempted murder of his mother.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said on Thursday: "It is alleged that on  February 9 at 7.30am, the baby boy was sleeping in his room at Indundumo in Clermont while his mother was busy outside the home doing her laundry.

"The mother heard her child crying hysterically and went to investigate. She was shocked to find the suspect, who is a relative, stabbing her baby.

"She attempted to stop the suspect, but he became more violent and stabbed her on her thigh.

"Both victims were taken to hospital but the baby later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was arrested at the scene by KwaDabeka police for murder and attempted murder," said Mbele.

The man has been remanded in custody until he undergoes mental observation next week.

