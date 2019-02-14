South Africa

Eskom's Valentine's Day gift: Stage 2 load-shedding

14 February 2019 - 07:06 By Nico Gous
Image: Times Media

There is some reprieve for South Africans on Valentine’s Day as Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding from 8am to 11pm.

“Due to some improvement in generation performance and the notable strides made in replenishing water and diesel reserves, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 8am until 11pm on Thursday,” the power utility said.

“While there has been some improvement, the power system continues to remain vulnerable. Should Eskom experience significant unplanned generator trips, this could impact the magnitude and risk of load-shedding.”

Eskom said its power was unaffected by Cosatu’s national strike on Wednesday.

Eskom is technically insolvent and at the current trajectory it will not survive beyond April 2019.

Acting DG of the department of public enterprises Thuto Shomang told MPs on Wednesday morning that Eskom’s R420bn debt burden represents 15% of the sovereign’s debt and that if the power utility defaults on its debt, it will threaten the economy.

Shomang said cash generated by the company does not cover operating and debt-servicing costs.

The escalation of municipality and Soweto debt at around R28bn is another problem facing Eskom, including the increase in the number of Eskom employees from 32,000 in 2007 to 48,000 in 2018, with associated costs growing from R9.5bn to R29.5bn.

The costs for the plants have escalated significantly to more than R300bn – Medupi from R24.9bn to R145bn and Kusile from R80.7bn to R161.4bn.

MORE:

Shed hits the fan: Why Eskom won’t live past April

State utility Eskom has run out of money, coal supplies and options.
News
2 hours ago

Cosatu stands firm on Eskom: no job losses, privatisation or price hikes

Cosatu is ready to engage the government on Eskom’s unbundling - but on the condition that there is no privatisation, job losses or electricity price ...
News
15 hours ago

Eskom 'technically insolvent', won't survive beyond April

Eskom is technically insolvent and at the current trajectory it will not survive beyond April 2019.
Politics
21 hours ago

Five must-read Eskom stories

From the current power cuts to the utility's ongoing financial troubles, here are five must-read Eskom stories.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Outrage over Solly Mapaila’s comments on Robert Sobukwe South Africa
  2. Get out the guap: this 'luxury' bouquet of Valentine's Day roses will set you ... South Africa
  3. South Africans love Valentine’s Day, reveals Mastercard Business
  4. Forensic reports and death threats spotlight chaos at VUT South Africa
  5. Cardiologist defends 'revealing' outfit: 'I wasn't there to see patients' South Africa

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X