Forensic reports and death threats spotlight chaos at VUT
14 February 2019 - 08:00
Senior staff at Vaal University of Technology have called on higher education minister Naledi Pandor to intervene as allegations of fraud, death threats, corruption and nepotistic hiring practices mount amid multiple forensic investigations.
Leaked council meeting minutes, forensic investigations and letters show registrar Dan Mokoena and director in the office of the vice-chancellor Mpho Diago are clashing with vice-chancellor Gordon Zide.
