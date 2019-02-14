South Africa

Get out the guap: this 'luxury' bouquet of Valentine's Day roses will set you back R4,5k

14 February 2019 - 08:09 By Jessica Levitt
Fancy dropping more than R4k on a bunch of roses?
Image: Netflorist

R4,500 for a bunch of red roses? Yes, you read that correctly.

Netflorist is advertising a bouquet of red roses for Valentine’s Day for a whopping R4,499,95.

What do you get for that? 

100 red roses

A glass vase

Gum leaves (the greenery that’s added to the bouquet for effect)

The flower arrangement that will set you back a small fortune.
Image: Netflorist

Delivery is an extra R79,95. And if you want to add champers or a teddy, that will set you back a few more Randelas.

Netflorist does market the bouquet as a “red rose extravaganza”.

How do other retailers match up? TimesLIVE went on the red-rose hunt the day before Valentine’s Day to see how much you’ll cough up in the name of love.

R389 for red roses? We compare the cost of 'love' at Mzansi retailers

TimesLIVE scouted some major SA retailers the day before Valentine's Day to see just how exorbitant the cost of a few flowers could possibly be.
News
3 hours ago

Would you pay this much for love? Or do you think its all a rip-off? Tell us in the comment section below:

