South Africa

JMPD ordered to direct traffic during load-shedding chaos in Joburg

14 February 2019 - 09:01 By TimesLIVE
JMPD officers have been ordered to direct traffic at congested hotpots during load-shedding in Johannesburg.
JMPD officers have been ordered to direct traffic at congested hotpots during load-shedding in Johannesburg.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe has ordered all his uniformed staff to direct traffic at congestion hotspots in the city during load-shedding.

Snarl-ups and congestion have worsened, with the resumption of rolling blackouts knocking out traffic lights.

To make matters worse on Thursday, which is earmarked for stage 2 load-shedding over 14 hours, starting at 8am, the SA Weather Service issued a warning for heavy rain over Mogale City, the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and the extreme southern parts of Tshwane. There is a threat of localised flooding in these regions.

Tembe issued the instruction on Wednesday.

“The chief has issued this instruction to all JMPD directors for the load-shedding strategy to be kicked off immediately,” said JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar.

“This will include officers from the speed unit, K9 unit, by-law unit, equestrian unit, specialised patrol unit and traffic wardens of JMPD.

“These members of staff will be deployed at hotspots to direct traffic during load-shedding and to help alleviate traffic congestion. Motorists are required to exercise patience at intersections where we will not be able to have officers and to treat such intersections as four-way stops.”

Affected congestion hotspots are expected to be covered from 6am, on a daily basis.

Tembe said: “Should any JMPD commander be found wanting in the implementation of this strategy, they then will have to justify it to the chief.”

Heavy rain and flooding are also forecast for parts of Limpopo on Thursday.

Johannesburg will reach a maximum of 24°C on Thursday, Durban 26°C and Cape Town a blistering 37°C.

MORE

Cops argue as traffic light failure paralyses Cape Town suburbs

Commuters from Cape Town’s southern suburbs faced a traffic nightmare on Wednesday morning as a key set of robots remained out of action 18 hours ...
News
1 day ago

JMPD find owner of 'spinning' car that hit pedestrian

The owner of a VW Golf that collided with a bystander after the driver was spinning in the street has been traced by the Johannesburg Metro Police ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Cardiologist opens case against 'cyberbully' who said she looked like a ... South Africa
  2. The one who didn't get away: fleeing thief falls from 2nd floor, breaks a leg South Africa
  3. WeBuyCars (but only up to R1m): regulator rules ad is not misleading Consumer Live
  4. 'Love always prevails': Jacob Zuma's Valentine's Day subtweet South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Mosiuoa Lekota calls President Cyril Ramaphosa a “sellout”
Meet the journalists | Prasa burning: An investigation into CT's train fires
X