JMPD ordered to direct traffic during load-shedding chaos in Joburg

“This will include officers from the speed unit, K9 unit, by-law unit, equestrian unit, specialised patrol unit and traffic wardens of JMPD.

“These members of staff will be deployed at hotspots to direct traffic during load-shedding and to help alleviate traffic congestion. Motorists are required to exercise patience at intersections where we will not be able to have officers and to treat such intersections as four-way stops.”

Affected congestion hotspots are expected to be covered from 6am, on a daily basis.

Tembe said: “Should any JMPD commander be found wanting in the implementation of this strategy, they then will have to justify it to the chief.”