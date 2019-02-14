King Zwelithini's trust needs more time to deal with lawsuit over land

The Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), which may be forced to pay back millions of rands it has unlawfully collected in rent for nearly a decade from people living on land it controls on behalf of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, needs more time to respond to a legal challenge.

The trust, which administers 2.8-million hectares of land on behalf of the Zulu monarch, had until the end of January to respond to an application filed by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in November on behalf of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac), the Rural Women's Movement and seven informal land rights holders.

However, TimesLIVE has established that the ITB has requested a further extension until the beginning of March because of the voluminous documentation filed, as well as the disruption caused by the festive period.

LRC lawyer Thabiso Mbhense confirmed to TimesLIVE on Thursday that the ITB had requested an extension until March 1.