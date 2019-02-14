South Africa

'Love always prevails': Jacob Zuma's Valentine's Day subtweet

14 February 2019 - 11:51 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma has tweeted about love one year post his resignation.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Today marks one year since Jacob Zuma resigned as president of SA.

His tenure as head of state was marked by some of the country’s biggest scandals, including allegations of corruption and his involvement with the controversial Gupta family.

On February 14 2018 Zuma officially resigned from office.

One year later, Zuma did not let the moment go by. He said that despite the "bitter sweet memories love prevails."

Zuma's followers flooded the comments section, wishing him a happy Valentine's Day in return.

