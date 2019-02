'Love always prevails': Jacob Zuma's Valentine's Day subtweet

Today marks one year since Jacob Zuma resigned as president of SA.

His tenure as head of state was marked by some of the countryโ€™s biggest scandals, including allegations of corruption and his involvement with the controversial Gupta family.

On February 14 2018 Zuma officially resigned from office.

One year later, Zuma did not let the moment go by. He said that despite the "bitter sweet memories love prevails."