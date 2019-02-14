'Love always prevails': Jacob Zuma's Valentine's Day subtweet
Today marks one year since Jacob Zuma resigned as president of SA.
His tenure as head of state was marked by some of the country’s biggest scandals, including allegations of corruption and his involvement with the controversial Gupta family.
On February 14 2018 Zuma officially resigned from office.
One year later, Zuma did not let the moment go by. He said that despite the "bitter sweet memories love prevails."
This day brings bitter sweet memories for some of us but it also serves as a reminder that love always prevails. Love is the one thing that keeps us going even when we are faced with hardships. Today I send you all my love and say thank you for showing love. Happy Valentine’s Day— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 14, 2019
Zuma's followers flooded the comments section, wishing him a happy Valentine's Day in return.
