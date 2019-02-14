No bail for Sedgefield 'hammer killer' as community closes ranks
The 50-year-old man accused of the violent murder of his neighbour in Sedgefield, in the Western Cape, has been denied bail.
Sean Kelly appeared in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
The matter was postponed to March 29 2019 for further investigation.
Kelly remains in custody.
He is accused of killing his neighbour, 67-year-old Noreen Hampson, with a hammer on the pavement outside her home on the evening of February 2.
Hampson sustained injuries to her head and body. Neighbours in the area heard her screams and phoned police.
Police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said at the time that Hampson's body was covered with blood. She had already succumbed to her injuries by the time emergency services arrived.
Cheryl Britz from the Knysna community policing forum (CPF) told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that members of the forum and the Sedgefield neighbourhood watch had been attacked when they arrived on the scene.
Kelly also allegedly threatened paramedics from the fire department.
"In the process he injured the sector 6 CPF chairperson, who received stitches on the back of his head, and a neighbourhood watch member, who had injuries to his right arm and right upper leg."
She said Kelly had also damaged three cars.
Pojie confirmed that Kelly was facing a charge of malicious damage to property and other secondary charges, in addition to the murder case.
Britz said complaints had been received in the past about Kelly's swearing, shouting and "threatening manner" when dealing with people.
"The community is deeply shocked and has rallied together. Petitions to oppose bail have been handed over to the NPA. We request that the state opposes bail and that he remains in custody as he is a threat to society," said Britz.