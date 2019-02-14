'One does not need a passport to extract gold', says informal miner

Located between Marievale military base and Nigel is an old gold mine, Vlakfontein, where informal miners extract gold from the mine dump.

“The gold found at this old mine is very easy to extract and in a good month one can make R10,000 or more,” explains Mozambican-born Ronaldo*. The 23-year-old has been mining gold at the old mine for more than six years.

“We do not even need to go underground to get the gold. It is right here in the soil we are standing on.”

He and his three brothers, aged 25, 24 and 20, used to live in one of the houses in the Happiness Village informal settlement, but they were evicted by the South African National Defence Force.

Three of them work on the mine dump with two of their friends, while the oldest works at a brick manufacturing firm.

“I could not find work in a firm because they asked for a passport, which l did not have at the time,” says Ronaldo. “One does not need a passport to extract gold.”

He now has a passport, but he still prefers to extract gold rather than work in a factory like his older brother, who he says is underpaid.

The miners separate the gold particles from the gravel using a handmade wooden drainage device with blankets and towels on it.

The towels absorb the gold particles, while sand and stones are washed away.

The other tools used are a small metal plate, a hollow plastic dish and 10-litre plastic buckets.

Vastinyo fetches soil from a heap with a rusty metal plate. He mixes the soil with water, then pours the mixture onto the wooden sieve to wash away dirt. Afterwards, he carefully takes the towels off the sieve. His brother has a bucket full of water ready where the towels are rinsed, with the gold remaining inside the bucket.