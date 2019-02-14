R389 for red roses? We compare the cost of 'love' at Mzansi retailers

Economic crisis? What economic crisis?

While you'd think that South Africans are saving every spare cent they have for a generator or inverter since Eishkom might just "cease to exist" in a few months' time, apparently there's still more than enough Randelas lying around to buy roses for bae. Or potential bae. Or side-chick.

TimesLIVE scouted some major South African retailers the day before Valentine's Day to see just how exorbitant the cost of a few flowers could possibly be - and more importantly, if customers were ready to fork out.

From limp petals to heart-shaped balloons, issa thorny situation!

Flower Spot

Cost: R299,80 - R389,80

How many: 20 in a bunch

Worth it? Flower Spot had three different options for shoppers. The most expensive bunch came in at R389,80. These long-stemmed red roses were medium-sized and there were 20 of 'em. The second option was R349,80. They were identical to the long-stemmed roses, bar the stem length. The cheapest at the store was R299,80 for 20 roses. The stems on these were the shortest.