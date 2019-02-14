Robben Island hosts first same-sex wedding on Valentine's Day

Two women who met while flipping burgers became the first same-sex couple to get married on Robben Island on Thursday.

Marcia Jumat and Rozeana Julius, from Parklands in Cape Town, yelled: “Thank you Nelson Mandela”, as the ferry set sail from the V&A Waterfront, carrying them and 10 other couples to the island’s annual Valentine’s Day mass wedding.

February 14 weddings in the island chapel have taken place for 19 years. Couples have to apply to the home affairs department by the previous September to be considered for the experience.